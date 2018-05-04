Former WMC5 sports anchor 'fights on' through West Cancer Center

The University of Tennessee and West Cancer Center hosted a breakfast Friday at Memphis Botanic Garden to kick off their annual West Fight On event, honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer.

This year's guest speaker was former WMC Action News 5 sports anchor Carrie Anderson.

Anderson shared her personal fight with breast cancer, saying the battle has not been easy, but she has found comfort in her therapeutic blog, Carrie On.

"If I could write it down and get it out and be positive, then hopefully that would help some other people who were going through the same thing. That was a win-win for me," Anderson said.

Anderson is a team captain for West Fight On, an event focused on raising funds for cancer research and patient education.

"Without the support of the community, this place would not be possible," she said. "It's an all inclusive facility. Everything you need is right there in one building, and that's what makes it so special."

One of West's community sponsors has a connection to the disease and how it has touched countless lives.

"This has touched me personally with my father so it impacts people who are caretakers as well as those who are going through it," Sedgwick managing director Bob Blankenship said.

This year's Fight On event takes place Saturday, September 15, at Shelby Farms Park.

Anderson said it's a celebration of the cancer-fighting spirit of our community.

"Right now I don't have any evidence of disease which is a beautiful thing," Anderson said. "We are so close to finding a cure for this disease. I hope and I believe that we will find it in my lifetime, and I hope that people will continue to fight and continue to believe."

