Spinosa resigns from city council, to join Greater Memphis Chamber

Phillip Spinosa, Jr. is resigning from his spot on Memphis City Council.

Spinosa is joining the Greater Memphis Chamber as Senior Vice President for the Chairman's Circle.

“I am humbled for the opportunity to work with this visionary group of leaders who are invested in moving Memphis forward,” Spinosa said.

The Chamber's CEO wasn't available for an on-camera interview, but in a statement, Phil Trenary expressed his excitement about Spinosa joining the group, "His experience, energy and expertise will be a great asset to the work of the Chairman's Circle and the Chamber team."

The search is now on to find Spinosa's replacement.

Memphis City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said they have just 30 days to fill the vacancy.

"He provided me with a letter of resignation this morning, so we will start the process now the clock is ticking," Boyd said. "We're going to have the election commission work with us so a potential candidate can go over to the election commission and pull a petition. They will have to get certified which is standard procedure to run for office."

Next, potential candidates will submit resumes to the council, one or more council members will nominate candidates, and the person with the most council votes wins the seat.

We called and left messages for Spinosa, but didn't hear back. In a release from the Greater Memphis Chamber, Spinosa said, "I am humbled for the opportunity to work with this visionary group of leaders who are invested in moving Memphis forward."

There won't be a special election, so whoever fills Spinosa's vacant seat will fill his term through 2019.

Spinosa will also leave his position in direct sales management with FedEx, and he starts with the Greater Memphis Chamber later this month.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.