Woman indicted for boyfriend's murder that happened 2 years ago

A 36-year-old woman has been indicted in the murder of her boyfriend two years ago.

Roxalene Pullen faces charges of first-degree murder and theft. She was arrested in April 2017--nearly a year after the crime.

Investigators said Pullen shot and killed her boyfriend, Rocky Regenold, in August 2016. She then stole his SUV, handgun, and cellphone.

Regenold was found at a house on Mikayla Lane with gunshot wounds in his neck and head.

Investigators found Regenold's GMC Yukon about five miles away in an industrial area. The SUV had been set on fire.

Investigators determined Derwin Brown, 53, burned the SUV to get rid of evidence in Regenold's murder.

Brown has been indicted on charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Investigators have not revealed a motive behind Regenold's murder.

