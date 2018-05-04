$5,000 reward offered for missing AR man

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing man from Madison, Arkansas.

Kendrick Watson, 23, was last seen in the Madison area on April 16.

His family is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to his safe return.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department at 870-633-2611.

