Crawfish festival patron arrested with coolers full of marijuana

An off-duty deputy in Cross County noticed a man buying crawfish at a festival was in possession of a lot of marijuana.

Deputy Corporal Kendole Boykin was working off duty at Hylle Crawfish Farm in Cross County, Arkansas, on May 3.

Boykin said Scott Schillig of Indiana arrived at the festival to buy some crawfish.

Schillig placed two coolers on the ground, while he prepared to fill those coolers with crawfish.

When he opened the coolers, Boykin noticed they were filled with vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.

Deputies arrested Schillig and searched his vehicle. Inside they found two guns and more than $7,000 cash.

Deputies arrested Schillig under suspicion of drug trafficking.

