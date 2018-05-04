Part of Fox Hollow Townhomes demolished after ongoing battle with city

A section of Fox Hollow Townhomes has been demolished after years of trying to resolve issues.

City of Memphis and Shelby County have been working together to resolve property conditions problems for several years.

The issues included illegal dumping and property neglect issues.

The owners were in court last September and ordered to come up with a plan to save the property.

They never did, so the city was forced to tear them down.

The City Division of Law has an ongoing partnership with the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law litigation program known as the Neighborhood Preservation Legal Clinic.

NPC has been aggressively pursuing enforcement of property maintenance standards in the Shelby County Environmental Court.

"This has been about as complex of a case as I have seen,” said NPA Staff Attorney Brittany Williams. “Multiple owners and multiple dumping and property neglect issues. Citizens are justifiably upset, but I'm proud to say that the City has argued aggressively, and successfully, for proper maintenance of units that can be saved and demolition of those that cannot be saved.”

A City of Memphis spokesperson said the NPA has more than 20 active cases in Fox Hollow, though a handful have been dismissed because they were rehabbed.

There is also an active citation against the Fox Hollow Homeowner’s Association for maintenance of the common areas.

The NPA Litigation in the area first started the Summer of 2016 with about five cases. It increased to more than 30 at the beginning of 2017.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.