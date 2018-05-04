Beale Street Music Festival 2018 officially kicks off opening night

The three-day Beale Street Music Festival has officially started!

This year, it’s featuring more than 60 top musical acts.

After recently being once again named as one of the nation's top music festivals in 2018 by Fuse TV, the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announced its 2018 lineup.

In keeping with its reputation for an eclectic mix, the 42nd annual Beale Street Music Festival presents a list of artists who run the gamut from rock, alternative, and indie to neo-soul, and hip-hop, to EDM, country, and of course, the blues for which Beale Street is known.

The main stage headliners for the 2018 Beale Street Music Festival include Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Odesza, Erykah Badu, Logic, Post Malone, Incubus, Alanis Morissette, and Tyler, the Creator.

Gates are open for @BealeStMusicFes. Less than an hour until the first bands take the stage. #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/eUgER4hN4J — Jessica Holley (@Jessica_Holley) May 4, 2018

There are also some big security changes this year at the Beale Street Music Festival gates.

Every person will now be wanded with a metal detector before they can enter the festival.

Organizers said you should add a little extra time to get through the gate.

Some festivalgoers said they didn't mind the boosted security. For others, though, this security boost brought frustration to people waiting in line to get in.

The Live Safe app is also a new addition this year. If something were to happen this weekend like changes to a lineup, this app is how they will communicate all festivalgoers about the situation.

While there have been a few sprinkles at the park, it's been mostly dry – which is good because umbrellas are not welcome.

"It happens every year,” said one festivalgoer. “It's the curse of Memphis in May."

"We're prepared,” said another festivalgoer. “We've got ponchos. We've got a second pair of shoes and a raincoat."

This city certainly hopes plenty of people come out.

Last year, Memphis in May set a record bringing in more than $111 million to the city.

So, wear your boots if you go Saturday because rain is in the forecast. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Beale Street Music Festival runs through Sunday night.

