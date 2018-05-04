Meet the cooking crew that feeds the stars of Beale Street Music Festival

From good music to good food, the 2018 Beale Street Music Festival is in full swing.

Several artist and bands have already hit the stages, but before and after the shows, there are special meals prepared at their request.

The cooking crew said good food makes good music, and it's why for more than 20 years they've fueled the show, giving the bands a taste of Memphis home cooking.

It all comes from the tiny kitchen at Winfrey's Custom Cooking. The crew will dish out thousands of meals to feed not only the stars of the weekend, but also the volunteers and staff who keep the festival running.

"We have had a big order of ribs come through this year. There's some band, we don't even know who it is, but we need 24 slabs of ribs on, I think it's Saturday night," Randy Wright, of Winfrey's Custom Cooking, said.

After 21 years of fueling the show, these cooks can handle just about anything--even a last minute orders of veggie burgers.

"Be ready for just about anything. Food wise, people are getting more and more particular about what they like to eat and when they like to eat it," Wright said.

Prep for this weekend starts weeks in advance.

All the food is cooked fresh in the park for artists they rarely meet.

The well-choreographed team works around-the-clock to ensure breakfast, lunch, and dinner is served all weekend.

"We've got people down here, on site, 24 hours a day. There is always prep to be done," Wright said.

Good music and good friends makes this weekend of non-stop cooking worth the hard work.

