Police: Suspect dressed as employee when robbing Walgreen's, adult stores

Memphis Police Department said a violent robber is off the streets, but not before he went through a few disguises.

Investigators said 24-year-old Brandon Dukes was dressed in work uniforms and armed with a handgun when he robbed two Memphis area business. Both his crimes were caught on camera.

On March 23 at 11:20 p.m., police said Dukes is seen on surveillance video walking into the Walgreen's on the corner of Perkins and Summer Avenue. He's wearing a Dallas Cowboys skull hat, dreadlocks, and a Walgreen's vest, appearing as if he works in the store.

The surveillance video shows him entering the store office and opening up the safe. Investigators said he got the keys and code to the safe from a real employee he ambushed out back. They said he put a gun to her head, then placed her in the garbage compactor.

He got away with more than $6400 from the safe.

On April 30 at 10 a.m., police said Dukes was captured in surveillance footage robbing Romantix, an adult store on Brooks Road near the airport.

Video from the store's security system shows a man with dreads wearing a Dallas Cowboys skull hat, what appears to be a fake grill and a polo with the Xfinity logo on it.

The arrest affidavit stated Dukes pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money from the safe. When she told him it had a timer, investigators said he grabbed $98 from the register and took off in a silver Kia Sorento.

WMC Action News 5 found a silver Kia Sorento parked outside Duke's mother's house in Parkway Village where the MPD arrested him on Thursday.

On Friday, his mother told a reporter "no comment" when asked if she's talked to her son since he was taken to jail.

Police said victims from both robberies identified Dukes in a photo line-up. He faces two counts of aggravated robbery.

This isn't Dukes' first brush with the law, either. WMC discovered he'd been arrested in 2017 for a burglary at the Family Dollar on East Raines Road, where he used to be an employee.

Police said his weapons of choice then were a flashlight and wire cutters, a far cry from the black handgun investigators said he used in the robberies. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.