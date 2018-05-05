Pro football returning to Memphis in 2019

Get ready Bluff City, there's a new pro football league coming this way.

We've had the WFL, USFL, XFL, and even the Canadian Football League here in Memphis.

Now, The Alliance of American Football is on its way.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward made the announcement on AAF's Twitter.



"I know how anxious you are to learn about where we;re headed next as we make our way out West," Ward said. So, I'm excited to announce that our 3rd alliance city will be Memphis, Tennessee. That's right, Beale Street here we come."

Hines Ward is AAF's Player Relations Executive.

Memphis will be the 3rd City in the League; Orlando and Atlanta are the other two so far.

There will be 8 AAF teams total.

The Memphis Team will play in the Liberty Bowl.

Kickoff for the new league is February 9, 2019, the Sunday after the Super Bowl.

