First Tennessee to invest $4B into low-income communities

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis-based First Tennessee is investing nearly $4 billion in low-income communities, including many in the Mid-South.

The community benefit plan will help increase access to financial resources in Tennessee, Mississippi, and six other southeastern U.S. states.

The four-year program will help increase home ownership and building small businesses.

Memphis Housing Authority said the money will help families build their self-sufficiency.

