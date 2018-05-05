First Tennessee to invest $4B into low-income communities

Memphis-based First Tennessee is investing nearly $4 billion in low-income communities, including many in the Mid-South.

The community benefit plan will help increase access to financial resources in Tennessee, Mississippi, and six other southeastern U.S. states.

The four-year program will help increase home ownership and building small businesses.

Memphis Housing Authority said the money will help families build their self-sufficiency.

