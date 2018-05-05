Dogs missing after I-55 crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dogs missing after I-55 crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SENATOBIA, MS (WMC) -

A family is looking for their two dogs after a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Senatobia. A woman was rushed to the hospital in Memphis after the crash. She is doing OK, but her dogs ran off after the crash.

Bain, a grey pit bull mix, and Champ, a chocolate lab, are missing.

If spotted, you can contact Brigitte Hocking at 469-858-5184 or Karem Hocking at 214-284-0436.

