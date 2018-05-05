Mother gets dying wish to see son's graduation

A Mid-South woman recently got to live out her dying wish of seeing her son graduate.

Stephanie Northcott has been at Baptist Memorial Hospital in failing health, with the same cancer that took her daughter’s life in 2012.

Stephanie’s son Dalton was set to graduate from Halls High School, but his mom was unable to make it to the graduation.

So the school’s principal, football team, and others came to her hospital room to watch Dalton be presented with his diploma in front of his mother.

Dalton was even able to help his mother up out of bed and share a dance.

Family members say despite all the hardships, they are still so blessed and love each other.

