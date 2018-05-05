NHC issues special tropical weather statement for system near Bahamas

Hurricane season does not officially start until June, but the National Hurricane Center has already issued a Special Tropical Statement for a system churning near the Bahamas.

While Forecasters are giving this system 0 percent chance of cyclone formation over the next few days, this cluster of storms is riding around an upper level low pressure system and surface trough as it glides into South Florida, giving them rain and storms.

Earlier this year, Colorado State University hurricane researches predicted that the Atlantic Hurricane season will be slightly above-average this year.

CSU believes that 14 storms will become named with seven storms becoming hurricanes with three reaching “major hurricane strength with winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.”

Meanwhile in Florida, residents are expected just gusty winds and some heavy rains as this area of low pressure moves into the Sunshine State.

National Hurricane Preparedness week is next week, May 6 through 12. While this system near the Bahamas will not strengthen anymore, it is an important reminder that hurricane season is right around the corner.

