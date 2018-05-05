Suspect in deacon slaying captured in Memphis

A man accused of killing a deacon in New York was captured in Memphis, according to NBC New York.

Andre Patton, 47, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon in November.

Logsdon was the manager at Anthony House in Long Island, a halfway house helping those who struggle with drug addiction or homelessness.

The deacon was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Nov. 3.

Patton was extradited from Memphis back to New York.

