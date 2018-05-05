78-year-old charged after fatal I-240 crash

A 78-year-old man faces homicide charges after a crash on I-40.

One person was killed and another was injured in a crasn on Interstate 240 and Getwell Road on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and two vehicles overturned.

One victim, 35-yr-old Ashley Buckhanon, was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department. That victim has been upgraded to non-critical condition.

Morris Reed, 78, has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

