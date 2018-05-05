Man critically injured in Orange Mound shooting

A man was shot in Orange Mound on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Boston Street between Douglass Avenue and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

MPD said the suspects are described as three to four men in a green Kia sedan. They were last seen going southbound in Boston.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

