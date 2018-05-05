Memphis in May generates over $110M for the city

It's the second night of the Beale Street Music Festival and organizers said it has been great--after a little rain came through.

The thousands of people enjoying the music are also pumping millions of dollars in to the Memphis economy.

The festival wasn't the only place in Memphis that was packed. Earlier in the day, Beale Street had a huge crowd and plenty of people visiting Memphis made their way down South Main too, filling up the Green Beetle.

"It's been steady busy all day," Deborah Johnson, manager of the Green Beetle, said.

"Good food, good atmosphere, good people," Dustin Young, who's visiting from Jacksonville, Florida, said.

Young and his friends make this an annual trip. It's their 10th time visiting Memphis for the music.

"We're going to restaurants, obviously Beale Street. We have a routine, so tonight we'll definitely go to Ernestine's and Hazels," he said.

A new return feature this year for those visiting downtown the trollies back on the tracks.

"I've seen a lot more people on the trollies. It's wonderful to see," Johnson said.

All this is part of a $111 million economic impact for the city during the Memphis in May International Festival, according to a recent economic impact study.

"And that comes from hotel rooms being booked, restaurants being filled, cash registers ringing at retails around," Robert Griffin with Beale Street Music Festival, said.

But of course the most important impact is the improved moods from the fun at Music Fest.

"All walks of life down here, you can't beat it. You can't beat it at all, it's beautiful," Chandra Davis, from Orange Mound, said.

