MFD battles garbage fire at recycling center - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD battles garbage fire at recycling center

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department battled a fire at a local recycling facility. 

Officials said garbage is on fire at Omni Source in North Memphis

No injuries have been reported. 

It is unclear what caused the blaze. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly