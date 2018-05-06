Family, friends hold vigil for 20-year-old shot, killed in Orange Mound

A pillow and teddy bear mark the spot where a man was killed in the yard of an Orange Mound home.

Family and friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Anthony Smith--an aspiring musician.

"I love you, man. I wish you would come back with us. I promise you didn't have to leave us like that. It left me hurt. I promise. It hurt my heart," Juan Hamphell, Smith's Cousin, said.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Boston Street off Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said three to four men rolled up in a green Kia sedan and someone opened fire.

Smith was taken to the hospital in critical condition where police said he later died.

"Back in the day we got into it, but we never tried to take each other out. We loved each other. We didn't hold no grudges," JoAnne Jones said. "It couldn't be that serious for you to take another brother's life like that, take a son away from his mother, it couldn't have been that serious."

Friends and family held a vigil for Smith on Sunday night. They said he had recently graduated from high school and was looking to make some positive changes before his life was cut short.

"He had found a way to get shoes. He would get shoes, he said 'Terrance you know what I'm going to do?' I said 'what?' He said 'I'm going to give shoes to little kids when we have a block party,'" Terrance Williams, Smith's cousin, said.

"He was good regardless of anything else. He had a good heart," Smith's friend Monica Williams said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

While family and friends of Smith mourn his loss, they also hope Memphis can change.

"It has to stop. What are we teaching our little ones? What are we teaching our little children?" family friend Pamela Parker-Stevison said.

Jones has this message for the gunman.

"Put down the guns, stop hurting one another. Love one another. This is what this community is all about," she said.

