2 dead after 6 shot in street near Crosstown Concourse

A witness provided key information to police that could help them track down the people responsible for a fatal shooting near Crosstown Concourse.

A witness provided key information to police that could help them track down the people responsible for a fatal shooting near Crosstown Concourse.

'How could I just turn my head?' Witness followed Crosstown shooters to help police ID them

'How could I just turn my head?' Witness followed Crosstown shooters to help police ID them

At least 5 people injured in shooting near Crosstown Concourse

Six people were shot near Crosstown Concourse on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Cleveland Street and North Watkins Street around 9 p.m.

Two of the victims died from their injuries and four were taken to Regional Medical Center. All four are in critical condition.

One of the victims who's in critical condition is 14 years old.

MPD said all six victims were in the same vehicle when the shooting happened.

Witnesses said they heard about 13 gunshots in the area.

Raymond Freeman, who was leaving the grocery store as the shooting happened, called the situation a tragedy.

"Man, that's why they got this gun control going on, you see why... because stuff like this man," Freeman said. "It's sad that somebody's child (is) out there dead, but man we just got to come together and stop all that madness."

The suspects drove away from the scene in a gold four-door sedan.

Investigators are working to develop any information about suspects, but believe somebody knows something.

"Somebody knows something," MPD spokesperson Louis Brownlee said. "In the city of Memphis, we live in a place where somebody's going to talk, somebody's going to say something. You know who did this. Do the right thing. Step up and say something"

Crosstown Concourse released a statement Monday expressing sadness over the shooting.

“Last night, a car chase that began in N Memphis resulted in a shooting. Six victims were found in their car when it stopped across from Concourse. We are deeply saddened for the victims & their families. Our building security team is working closely with MPD's investigation.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.