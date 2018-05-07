Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 385

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 385 Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said the woman was involved in a verbal argument while the two were driving down 385. around midnight.

Farrell said the vehicle stopped between Winchester and Hacks Cross roads and the man got out to call 911.

The woman also got out of the car while he was on the phone and was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while she was running down the road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man involved in the argument was detained; however, Farrell said no one will face charges, including the driver.

