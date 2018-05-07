Best, worst states to be a nurse

With National Nurses Week kicking off May 6th, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Nurses.

In order to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession, WalletHub compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key metrics. The categories range from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.

The Nursing Market in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

45th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

39th – Nurses per Capita

34th – Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030

37th – Nursing-Job Openings per Capita

35th – Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

42nd – Share of Best Nursing Homes

33rd – Projected Competition by 2024

44th – Avg. Number of Work Hours

