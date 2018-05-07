Caught on camera: Burglar smashes car window in busy parking lot

A thief made a brazen theft in the parking lot of a Memphis Walgreens on Saturday.

Memphis Police Department shared video of the theft at Walgreens at 987 Union Avenue.

The suspects pulled into the parking spot next to a 2017 Dodge Charger. A passenger then gets out and smashes the back window of the Charger, dives his entire body in the car, and jumps back out and into the other parked car, a 2006 or 2007 Honda Accord.

It's unclear what, if anything, the man stole from inside the Charger.

The crime appeared to happen during the day, and other people can be seen walking through the parking lot as it unfolds.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.