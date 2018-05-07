Herd of cows found roaming Bartlett neighborhood - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Herd of cows found roaming Bartlett neighborhood

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

A Bartlett neighborhood got an interesting surprise over the weekend when a herd of cows was seen roaming the sidewalk.

The cows were spotted eating grass Saturday.

An officer tried to help get the situation under control. 

It is unclear how the cows escaped their owners. 

Bartlett Police Department shared a photo of the herd on its Facebook page. 

