2 men charged after man beaten with tire iron

Two men are behind bars after police say they beat a man with a tire iron for nearly eight minutes.

The crime happened at a Valero gas station in North Memphis.

According to the victim, he was attacked after one of the suspects was denied a ride to work.

Police say a group of men stole $2,500 after assaulting the victim with a tire iron, fists, and feet.

The suspects also busted the windshield of the victim's 1999 Honda Accord.

Martenio King and Samuel Shine were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and vandalism.

