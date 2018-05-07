Teachers receive discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and starting Monday, teachers can enjoy discounts when they visit dozens of Memphis-area businesses.

To show their appreciation for their hard work, businesses across the Memphis area are offering special discounts exclusively for teachers.

From 10 percent off clothes to 25 percent off gym memberships, discounts galore and freebies await teachers across Memphis.

“There are over 50 businesses in Memphis that are already participating,” said Nina Dowell with Teach 901.

Teach 901, which works to keep teachers in the classroom and in Memphis, launched "We Love Teachers."

The program shows the Memphis businesses that have agreed to offer year-round deals just for teachers.

Dowell is Teach 901's special projects coordinator.

“At Teach 901, it's kind of our job to celebrate teachers and we had the feeling that the rest of the community wanted to celebrate teachers and appreciate them just as much as we did,” Dowell said.

Delta Groove Yoga studio in Midtown is one of the businesses that signed up.

Owner Olivia Lomax said it's the least she could do to support teachers

“We said yes just because we love teachers,” Lomax said. “They do an incredible job. I have three children, so I know what they do so I know what they do every single day for hours upon hours for children.”

The deals for teachers, including ones from national businesses, are listed online.

No membership is required for teachers to take advantage. They simply show their teacher ID at checkout.

Businesses can sign up for the discount program year-round.

To see a list of businesses offering discounts and freebies, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.