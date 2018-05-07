GoFundMe raises over $227K for Waffle House shooting victims - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

GoFundMe raises over $227K for Waffle House shooting victims

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Shaw suffered minor injuries, including cuts and an injured elbow. (Source: James Shaw, Jr./CNN) Shaw suffered minor injuries, including cuts and an injured elbow. (Source: James Shaw, Jr./CNN)
ANTIOCH, TN (WMC) -

Almost a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for the victims of the Tennessee Waffle House shooting.

The man who has been hailed as a hero for wrestling a rifle away from the gunman raised the money through GoFundMe.

James Shaw, Jr. said as of Monday, he has collected more than $227,000.

Four people were killed in the April 22 attack.

Shaw said the fund will be closed on May 13, and the money will be distributed to the families of the shooting victims.

