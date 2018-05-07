'How could I just turn my head?' Witness followed Crosstown shooters to help police ID them

Multiple people were shot near Crosstown Concourse on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the car the shooters were in when they opened fire outside Crosstown Concourse. (Source: MPD)

A witness provided key information to police that could help them track down the people responsible for a fatal shooting near Crosstown Concourse.

Two people were killed and four more were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of North Cleveland Street and North Watkins Street.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. A man driving in the area at the time was able to gather crucial information as to the identity of the shooters.

"It took at least a minute to two minutes before they stopped shooting," the witness recalls.

The witness did not want to be identified for fear of his personal security.

He said he saw bullets coming from the driver's window and the rear window--meaning multiple people in the car were shooting.

The bullets struck six people, including a 14-year-old. Two people died at the scene. Of the four taken to the hospital, two have been released but the others remain in critical condition.

The witness said after he saw the shooting, he actually followed the suspects for several blocks. That allowed him to take down critical information that he passed on to investigators.

"How could I just turn my head and mind my own business and keep going the other direction? I wasn't trying to get to them. I already knew what they were capable of, and I don't think they would have hesitated."

Officers are still looking for the shooters, who were driving a gold sedan when they committed the crime.

Memphis Police Department identified the victims of the shooting as 18-year-olds Deandre Rogers and Dejuan Hill. Below is surveillance video showing the suspects shooting out of their gold sedan.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

