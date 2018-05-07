Memphian part of all-female flight deck crew aboard Navy ship

An all-female flight deck crew aboard the Navy ship U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt made it possible for 6,000 sailors and Marines to come home.

One member of that female crew, Madison Bird, is from Memphis.

Bird was part of the crew who facilitated every aspect of launch and landing while deployed since October.

Monday, she and her crew returned to San Diego, California, after a seven-month deployment.

While female sailors have manned the deck of US aircraft carriers for more than 20 years, this crew may be the first flight crew to be all women, according to Burson-Marsteller--a public relations company promoting the crew.

