Dirty bathroom at MEM gets response from airport leaders

Memphis International Airport is working to adjust janitorial staffing after a viewer shared pictures of an unclean bathroom on social media.

A woman who traveled through the airport posted these pictures of trash in the floors and trash cans overflowing.

It has gotten hundreds of shares on Facebook.

WMC reached out to airport officials. They responded with this comment:

"We recently transitioned to a new janitorial company, and in the wake of this situation have met with them about this incident. They have assured us that they will adjust staffing and scheduling to ensure this does not happen again."

