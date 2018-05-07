Date set for re-trial of man accused of killing Jessica Chambers

The man accused of killing a Mississippi girl in 2014 will face a re-trial this fall.

Quinton Tellis' second trial on the case will happen September 24, according to District Attorney John Champion. Champion said the location of the re-trial had not yet been determined.

Tellis' first trial ended in a mistrial, after the jury returned multiple verdicts that were not unanimous.

Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers. She was found burning alive next to her car in Panola County.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.