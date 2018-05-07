Memphis chapter of BLM to bail out moms for Mother’s Day

Several organizations are joining together to get some mothers home in time for Mother's Day.

Last year, members of the Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter bailed eight mothers out of Shelby County Jail East so they could see their children on Mother's Day.

Monday, a press conference was held to announce the same thing will be done again this year.

It's estimated that an average of 700,000 people are separated from their families and condemned to jail simply because they cannot afford to pay bail.

“What we are doing, we are asking people, we're asking our community members and friends to think about how they spend their Mother's Day," said one member. "How they love on each other, their friends, their family members, who care for them and love them. If we can hold that thought, think about how other people should be able to experience that too and the ways the criminal legal system separates individuals and prevent people from experiencing those things."

The organization would also like to continue to raise awareness about the issues that currently exist with the money bail system and the impact of bail on mothers, caregivers, and families.

