Something cool to see in the night sky

There's a great sight taking place in the night sky this week, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.

It's actually been occurring since late April and peaked Sunday night, but stargazers still have a chance to catch it this week.

The meteor shower is a result of the Earth passing through the dust debris of Haley's Comet. As small pieces of dust enter Earth's atmosphere, they burn up and create a brief streak in the sky.

The best place to see the shower is in the Southern Hemisphere but here in the Mid-South, we should still have the ability to see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

Just before dawn, look to the south just above the horizon and wait to see the "shooting stars."

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is actually one of two meteor showers that are caused by Haley's Comet. The other is the Orionids which takes place in October. The meteor shower gets its name from the star it seems to be radiating from in the constellation Aquarius, Eta Aquarid.

The shower has been occurring for centuries and still provides a great show each year.

So, set your alarm and step outside this week.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.