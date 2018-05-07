Mother remembers son killed in shooting near Crosstown Concourse

Thirty minutes after her son left her house Sunday night, Talisha Brooks got a phone call, the kind of call no mother ever wants to get.

"They took a child that was loved," she said, "I mean, my child was loved!"

Brooks is broken-hearted and struggling to come to terms with the news that her 18-year-old son Dejuan is dead, shot and killed in Sunday's shooting near Crosstown Concourse in Midtown.

"He had places to go," Brooks said, "and things to do. He was 18. He has a birthday on May 10 and we were getting ready to plan a celebration for that."

Instead of planning Dejuan's birthday party, Brooks is now planning his funeral.

In surveillance video released by Memphis Police Department, you see a gold car driving next to the gray Impala that Dejuan and his friends were riding in. Two men in the gold car opened fire on the Impala.

MPD said six people in the Impala were hit. Two of them, including Dejuan, died. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Brooks said her son had no problems with anyone.

"I saw him 30 minutes prior to it happening," she said, "and he was happy. He didn't look like he was into it with anybody. He was normal. He asked for something to drink and then went out."

She said her grief comes in waves. Looking at the comments left by friends on her son's Facebook page helps.

"His friends say 'oh he made my day' or 'he made me laugh'," she said, "and that makes me feels so good. That's what keeps me going."

It's hard not to notice her son's mega-watt smile in his pictures. Dejuan's father, Dejuan Bobo, told WMC Action News 5 that's the number one thing he'll miss now that his son is gone. Brooks agreed.

"His smile would light up a room. If you saw the pictures, then you've seen his smile, and that's what I'm going to miss the most, his smile."

She shared Dejuan's Pre-K graduation pic, his eye-catching smile evident back then. He wore a blue cap and gown in the photo.

His high school graduation video, recorded last year when he graduated from Shelby County Schools Northwest Prep, shows him in a blue cap and gown, dancing across the stage as the crowd cheers loudly.

"It was a long road," she said of Dejuan's struggle with school, "but we got there. We got there. And now, I can't even say loved. I love him, like he's still here. Love. It hurts. You don't even know until it happens to you how much it hurts. You will never know that feeling."

Blue was Dejuan's favorite color so Talisha picked out a blue coffin Monday for his homegoing service. His funeral will be Saturday, May 19. Details are still being worked out.

The other victim is 18-year-old Deandre Rogers.

MPD needs help solving these murders and finding the gunmen who put four other people in the hospital. Two of the four victims have been released. The youngest shooting victim is just 14.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.