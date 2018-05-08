Ex-Grizzlies announcer gets 60 days for voyeurism charges

A former Memphis Grizzlies announcer will spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally filming women.

Rick Trotter pleaded guilty to multiple charges. In addition to two months in jail, he will be placed on probation for four years.

Trotter must also serve as a non-violent sex offender and was ordered to have no contact with his victims, who ranged between ages 29 and 63.

Trotter was arrested and charged with eight counts of photographing a person without their consent in 2016.

Investigators said he recorded and livestreamed video of four women in a sanctuary during worship sessions at a church he was employed at.

Officers found the videos on Trotter's church-issued laptop.

Trotter was fired from the Grizzlies and the church after his arrest.

