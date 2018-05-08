Faulty fuse box sends Granny's Market up in flames

Investigators determined the cause of a fire at a Whitehaven market Monday night to be a faulty fuse box.

Granny's Market, at the corner of East Holmes and Mill Branch roads, caught fire just before 10 p.m.

Investigators traced the fire to an electrical problem in the storage room fuse box.

The store has been a staple in the Whitehaven community for years.

"I started seeing a lot of dark smoke and then I looked out the blinds and then I saw just a lot of flames all over the ceiling," witness Rashad Hymon said.

There were no injuries reported, but the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the building, and another $50,000 in damage to items inside.

