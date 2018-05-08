Code Orange issued for poor air quality in Mid-South

A Code Orange is in effect for the Mid-South on Tuesday.

The alert means ozone levels are below standards and may cause breathing issues for people in the area.

The Code Orange includes Shelby County, Crittenden County, and DeSoto County.

Active children and adults as well as people with respiratory difficulties are given these warnings:

Limit prolonged outdoor activities during afternoon hours

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation

High ozone levels can aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential for illness in this sensitive group

Officials recommend only refueling cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m., using carpools or mass transit, combining errands instead of taking separate trips, and driving less--especially during peak hours or hot days.

MATA is reducing fares Tuesday to 25 cents for all fixed and MATAplus routes, as well as Riverfront and Madison trolley bus routes. Main Street trolleys are still free until May 14.

