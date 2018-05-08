With Mother’s Day around the corner and more than 70 percent of moms with young children working today, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

In order to help ease the burden on “Women Who Work,” particularly moms, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 15 key categories, ranging from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Best for Working Moms:

Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts District of Columbia Connecticut Rhode Island Maine New Jersey Delaware New York

Best vs. Worst:

New York has the highest day-care quality score, 116, which is five times higher than in Idaho, the lowest at 23.

Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary, 9.60 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 26.06 percent.

South Dakota has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives, 79.39 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 25.81 percent.

Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty, 26.30 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 50.80 percent.

Minnesota has the highest median annual women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living), $44,281, which is 2.2 times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at $19,828.

To see the full report, and find out where Mid-South states ranked, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.