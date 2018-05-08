14-year-old joins Grizzlies at NBA Draft Lottery

A Grizzlies Prep Academy is getting the opportunity to join the Memphis Grizzlies at the NBA Draft Lottery ceremony.

Student scholar Courtney Love will travel to Chicago to represent the Grizzlies as they find their draft position on Tuesday, May 15.

“It feels great,” said Love. “It’s wonderful to represent Grizz Prep and Memphis at the NBA Draft Lottery. It’s an honor and blessing from sweet Jesus above because there are a lot of great kids here, and for them to pick me it was exciting and shocking. There are other kids they could’ve picked. The fact they picked me is a great honor.”

Courtney is a 14-year-old who used to read three grade levels behind. Now he's an 8th grader reading at a 12th-grade level.

"I had to read like I practiced reading I know it may sound funny but I practiced reading," he said.

Grizzlies Prep is a tuition-free charter school serving over 300 boys in grades 5-8. The school gets substantial support from the Memphis Grizzlies but its intense and comprehensive reading program sets them apart from other schools.

"We really push our scholars to read one million words each year, our founder Elizabeth Simpson found out that if you read a million words in a year your chances of doing better on a college entrance exam greatly increase," instructional coach Jasmine Hicks said.

Courtney wants to be a forensic pathologist but right now he's planning for the new Crosstown High School in the fall while taking care of his blind mother at home.

"Keeping my room together and sometimes help like clean the house like I said it's not really responsibility but I do it because my mom can't see so the house won't get nasty," he said.

Next week the Memphis Grizzlies will send the 14-year-old with former Memphis star and Grizzlies TV analyst Elliot Perry to represent the franchise at the NBA lottery in Chicago. The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping for a great pick in the lottery.

"Hopefully we can get a good pick so we will go to the playoffs and even win a championship," Courtney said.

