'Your child should be dead:' Baby survives brain injury after fall from bed

A Mid-South family is trying their best to warn others after a sudden accident left their baby with a serious head injury.

Paige Ferguson spoke to People about the ordeal that changed the Trumann, Arkansas, family's lives forever.

Ferguson said she laid her infant son Colton down on a bed two feet off the floor. She had briefly walked away when she heard a thump.

Ferguson and her fiance Blake Linton rushed into the room to find Colton crying.

“On the side of his head there was a bump," Ferguson said in an interview with People. "Colton is my first baby, so I’m a paranoid first-time mom and I wanted to get him checked out just to be sure.”

The parents said as they took their baby boy to the hospital, he was smiling the entire ride.

Once there, doctors told the family Colton had a fractured skull.

Colton was then flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery. He was in cardiac arrest for 10 minutes.

“They didn’t think he would live at all. I walked into the ICU after his surgery and the doctor came up to me. Her exact words were, ‘Ma’am, I need you to understand that most likely your son is going to die from this,’” Ferguson said.

But Colton pulled through, surviving two brain surgeries and over a dozen blood transfusions, eventually becoming healthy enough to return home.

“It was amazing. Colton was a miracle. At all of our follow-up appointments, the doctors have said, ‘I’m not trying to be mean, but your child should be dead. People do not live through the injury he had. He is absolutely a miracle,’” the mother told people.

Despite his recovery, Colton still has had some serious side effects. His family said he is less talkative and more irritable. He's also been diagnosed with severe epilepsy and needs seizure medication.

Doctors suspect Colton will have cerebral palsy when he becomes older.

The family has a GoFundMe to assist them. Click here to donate.

