Woman carjacked, run over by own car on U of M campus

University of Memphis staff and students were put on high alert after a student was carjacked and then ran over by her own vehicle.

University Police said the 19-year-old female student was carjacked around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the South lot on campus.

She was carrying groceries from her car to her apartment when three men approached her, grabbed her keys, and forced their way into her car.

When the student tried to stop the men, one of them pushed her to the ground.

The men then cranked her car and sped off, running over her leg as they escaped.

A Cyberwatch Crime Report showed multiple crimes happening in the South lot over the last 90 days. Those crimes include vehicle threats, assaults, and vandalism.

"From Freshman year, I've gotten maybe two or three alerts a month about it," Memphis student Megan Briley said.

University Police said officers are working with Memphis Police Department to track down the three carjackers and the student's stolen gold Honda Accord with TN tag number S26-69E.

If you have any information, you are asked to call University Police at 901-678-4357 or Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677

