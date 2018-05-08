Hooters-like barbecue restaurant to open in Southaven

The Mid-South loves barbecue. Soon a new barbecue restaurant will open in Southaven, according to Memphis Business Journal.

However, this restaurant will feature its waitresses nearly as much as its meat.

"We're trying to make barbecue sexy and fun," restaurateur Ericka Hahn said. "We'll focus on the bar and entertainment...The serving staff will be in fun uniforms. They’ll be dancing."

The restaurant is called Racks BBQ, Burgers and Brews.

Memphis Business Journal said Racks is set to open in July at 4840 Venture Drive, in the building formerly occupied by Fillin Station Grille and next to Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson.

Hahn went on to explain more about the plans for the restaurant and why it will be a classy establishment with great food. Click here to read the full story.

