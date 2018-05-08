Multiple Memphis schools vandalized Tuesday

Vandalism on the front doors of White Station High School. (Source: Viewer)

Someone vandalized the front doors of a Shelby County Schools high school with profanity and a threat.

The spray-painted message on White Station High School's front door appeared a day after students learned another threat was made against the school over the weekend.

Power washing crews quickly washed away the disturbing message, but the four young people responsible for the message are still awaiting their punishment.

The school district said investigators found no credible threat behind the graffiti.

Still, many parents and grandparents remain on edge after a second day of possible threats to the school.

"That's terrifying. Absolutely terrifying. What is wrong with people?" Belinda Marcapura asked.

Shelby County Schools said White Station High School was not alone in being vandalized with threatening messages--Whitehaven High School and Overton High School were at least two others that saw vandalism Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip about a separate threat against White Station High School.

FBI said it contacted Memphis Police Department. MPD took the person who issued the threat into custody for questioning and evaluation.

No other details about that threat were released.

In a Monday email from the White Station High School Vice Principal, parents were reassured their children were safe and the person in question was not a student of the school.

Shelby County Schools emphasized that the FBI investigation was in no way connected to Tuesday's incidents of vandalism.

