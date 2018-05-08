Pair wanted for robbery, assault at Family Dollar

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people accused of robbing a Family Dollar.

The robbery happened Saturday at the store at 5245 Riverdale Road.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, are accused of taking two shopping carts full of laundry detergent and personal care items valued at about $200.

Deputies said the two then assaulted a woman and stole her phone as they were walking toward their vehicle, a burgandy four-door Infiniti.

If you know where these two may be, call SCSO at 222-5600.

