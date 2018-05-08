4 injured in crash on Interstate 40

A crash on Interstate 40 backed up traffic for miles Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Crews closed as many as five lanes of traffic headed westbound on I-40 near the new flyover. The lanes were closed until around 3:30 p.m.

Four people, including two kids, were injured in the crash, according to Memphis Police Department. One adult and two children were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. One other adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said a truck slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler after traffic was slowed due to a different crash near the new flyover.

The driver of the 18-wheeler said this should be a wake-up call for other drivers.

“When traffic is backed up like that, hey, pay 100 percent attention to what is ahead of you, what's on the side of you because everyone is in a hurry,” the driver said.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but all lanes of traffic are now open.

