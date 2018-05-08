Suspected shooter arrested 11 days after shot fired inside Oxford bar

Oxford Police Department arrested the man they said fired a shot inside a bar last month.

Police said 22-year-old Desmond Bowen of Memphis was arrested Tuesday, May 8 by his probation officer.

Bowen is being held at Shelby County Jail pending extradition. He will be charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Bowen fired a shot inside the Oxford bar Lyric on Friday, April 27 around 10 p.m.

The shot did not injure anyone, but one person was injured by broken glass when everyone started running.

Bowen's bond will be set once he is booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

