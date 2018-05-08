Mid-South lawmakers respond to Trump ending Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran Tuesday, declaring he was making the world safer in restoring harsh sanctions.

But he also dealt a profound blow to allies, deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about American credibility in the most consequential foreign policy action of his presidency.

Leaders from all sides say Trump's decision will have major impacts on U.S. foreign policy. Below are statements from Mid-South lawmakers on the president's decision:

TENNESSEE

Sen. Lamar Alexander (Republican)

“The president said he will now work with our allies to get a better agreement with Iran. I hope that happens—an agreement that makes our country and the world safer from the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran.”

Sen. Bob Corker (Republican)

“The president made clear in January that unless an agreement was reached with our European partners to address the serious flaws in the Iran nuclear deal, he would end U.S. participation in the JCPOA,” said Corker. “It is disappointing that the administration was unable to reach an agreement with our allies, specifically to remedy the ‘sunset’ provisions that allow Tehran to significantly ramp up its nuclear enrichment activity less than a decade from now. However, based on conversations I have had in recent days, it is my sense that the administration will move quickly to work toward a better deal. Moving forward, I will continue to work with the administration, my colleagues in Congress, and our foreign partners on a policy that actually meets our shared goal: preventing Iran from being able to produce a nuclear weapon.”

Rep. Steve Cohen (Democrat)

“Trump’s reckless approach to an agreement that is working and has prevented Iran from developing nuclear weapons makes us less safe,” Congressman Cohen said. “Currently, observers on the ground are making sure that Iran is complying with the agreement; leaving the agreement closes that door. “Beyond that, breaking the deal is an insult to some of our oldest and closest allies and doing it on the 73rd anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which ended the Second World War in Europe, is especially ironic. “Trump seems obsessed with trying to undo the major accomplishments of President Obama – wrecking elements of the Affordable Care Act, weakening the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and now abandoning the Iran deal. But Trump can never destroy President Obama’s good name. I believe our nation will come to regret these short-sighted and dangerous decisions. The Iran decision is a serious mistake that makes us less safe and I fear the consequences.”

Rep. David Kustoff (Republican)

“I am proud to hear that the Trump Administration will be taking on a new strategy in our dealings with Iran. The previous administration failed in their intent to prevent the Iranian Regime from ballistic missile testing,” said Kustoff. “Iran has demonstrated aggressive behavior and remains to be one of the largest state sponsors of terrorism. I support President Trump’s continued work to keep our allies in the Middle East and all Americans safe from Iran’s dangerous activities.”

MISSISSIPPI

Sen. Roger Wicker (Republican)

“The nuclear agreement with Iran was always fundamentally flawed and has proven counter-productive to our national security. That is why I voted against the proposal in 2015. Staying in the agreement would have guaranteed Iran the ability to build a nuclear bomb in a few short years. President Trump was right to keep his promise and walk away from this bad deal. We should work with our allies to craft a new agreement that can dampen Iran’s nuclear ambitions, halt its ballistic missile program, and punish this rogue regime for its support of terrorism and other malign activities across the globe.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Republican)

“President Trump is right to get out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and impose economic sanctions in order to force a more legitimate agreement to fight the threat Iran poses to our interests, our allies, and peace in the region. The Obama agreement allowed the regime in Tehran to benefit economically, while it maintained a nuclear program, supported global terrorism, and threatened the survival of Israel. “I commend the President for his bold action. He has my full support, and I hope his leadership moves the international community to join us to find a better solution that is truly in the best interest of the United States and global security.”

ARKANSAS

Sen. John Boozman (Republican)

“I have long opposed the deal negotiated by former President Obama and Secretary Kerry because it has several major flaws, including the fact that Iran was not required to destroy a single centrifuge and that adequate verification measures were sorely lacking. Additionally, Iran continues to be an antagonist in an already volatile region, fighting and financing proxy wars against its own neighbors, U.S. partners and our allies. “Because the deal lacked support in 2015, it was not submitted to the Senate as a formal treaty and never received a vote for ratification. As such, the president is well within his rights to alter or cancel the agreement. Given what we know about Iran’s behavior and the inherent weakness of the nuclear accord, I support the president’s decision to terminate the agreement and reimpose sanctions on Iran. “The United States, under this administration, intends to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. I believe that we can work cooperatively with the international community to achieve that goal as we all recognize that a diplomatic solution is in everyone’s best interest. We must remain committed to engaging our European allies to work toward a new deal that truly ensures Iran never becomes a nuclear power.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (Republican)

"The Iran nuclear deal, terribly flawed from the beginning, at best only delayed Iran from getting the bomb while handing over hundreds of billions in sanctions relief, money that Iran uses to support terrorism and build long-range missiles. Tough sanctions are a first step toward rolling back Iran's campaign of terror, but it won't be the last. If the ayatollahs rush toward the bomb, the United States must end the program once and for all. Finally, let me say in unmistakable language: it would be a grave miscalculation of historic magnitude by the ayatollahs if they choose to attack Israel."

