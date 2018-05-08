Car crashes into Memphis grocery store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car crashes into Memphis grocery store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A car drove into the produce section of a Memphis grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the Easy Way Grocery on Mt. Moriah Road.

Memphis Police Department said the female driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There's no word yet on how or why the car drove into the store.

