Man shot by police after fleeing traffic stop

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Memphis police officer following a traffic stop Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Depass Road, near Kingsbury High School, around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said the officer pulled over a car when a passenger in the back seat, later identified as Jeremy Pruitt, got out and ran.

The officer said Pruitt had a handgun and what looked like a bag of marijuana as he ran away. He chased Pruitt and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, police said shots were fired. Investigators do not know if Pruitt fired his gun, but the officer did fire his gun, hitting Pruitt.

Police said Pruitt then ran off.

Officers searching for the man used police dogs to track him down and told neighbors to stay in their houses.

They eventually found Pruitt inside a home on Salem Street. Police said he entered the home through an unlocked door and told the homeowner, whom he did not know, that he was in a fight and needed to use his phone.

Police arrived and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

"I was sitting on my porch watching my little girl ride her bike up and down the street; next thing I know we heard gunshots," said neighbor LaTonya Sidney.

Sidney heard gunshots in her Nutbush neighborhood but didn't know what had happened until 30 minutes later.

"A lot of cops came walking from between the houses towards this way,” Sidney said. “They were searching for somebody. They had their hands on their guns."

It was not clear where Pruitt was injured, but he grimaced quite a bit while in the back of the ambulance.

There were several scenes and a lot of crime scene tape on at least three streets as officers investigated and neighbors watched.

"It was really scary because you were sitting out here and all of a sudden this stuff started happening,” Sidney said.

Two people who were also in the vehicle were also detained.

Pruitt is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver or sell.

Investigators said the officer was not injured. Per MPD policy, the officer who fired his gun has been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.